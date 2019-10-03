Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Her Newborn Baby Boy, Maverick

Model and reality star Eva Marcille just welcomed her third child into the world. As of September 27th, Eva and hubby Michael Sterling are now the proud parents of two boys, Mike Jr and newborn Maverick.

The mom-of-three shared first photos of her baby boy with US Weekly.

“Just like his name implies, Maverick did things his way. He came a few weeks early,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told the outlet. “I started getting contractions three days before he decided to actually arrive, so we checked into the hospital just to be prepared. All I ever ask for is a healthy baby and God answered my prayers, so everything went smooth.”

When asked about how her other kids feel about their new sibling, Mrs. Sterling gushed about their excitement.

“They can’t get enough of him. Marley is the best big sister and she loves being the oldest,” she described. “[Marley’s] helping me with both of her brothers, keeping Mikey busy when I have to feed Maverick and is just the sweetest girl I could ask for.”

The new mama also opened up about how her husband filed in for her when she was obligated to make a work appearance just a day after giving birth.

“I’m pretty open about how amazing my husband is. I couldn’t ask for better,” Marcille said. “The day after Maverick was born, there was a party to announce [my CBD line] cEVAd. It had been planned for months and there was just no way I could go hours after I had given birth. Not only did Michael go, take Michael Jr., with him but he made a speech on my behalf to a room filled with 300 people. After holding my hand through childbirth and being in the hospital with me for days. He is literally the best and I love him to pieces.”

Good for her! See photos of our new friend, Maverick, below.

