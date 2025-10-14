Listen Live
End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Published on October 14, 2025

Staying together in the spotlight is one of the biggest challenges for celebrity couples. Unlike private relationships, famous couples live under a microscope where their every move is dissected by fans and the media. The lack of privacy makes it nearly impossible to resolve personal issues quietly or to make mistakes without judgment. Over time, that exposure can wear down even the strongest partnerships.

Another major strain comes from the demanding nature of celebrity careers. Long filming schedules, concert tours, red carpets, and global travel often mean spending more time apart than together. Jealousy and insecurity can creep in when both are constantly surrounded by co-stars, collaborators, and fans. Even when both people love each other, the grind of fame can leave little time or energy for the relationship itself.

Here are some famous faces that opted to call it quits in 2025.

1. LiAngelo Ball & Rashida Nicole

LiAngelo Ball & Rashida Nicole Source:Getty

LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole in July 2025. This occurred shortly after Nicole announced her pregnancy with their child in June 2025.

2. Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Source:Getty

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner’s brief spiritual marriage ended in May 2025, after only 52 days. Renner publicly announced the split in a June 2025 interview.

3. Quinta Brunson & Kevin Jay Anik

Quinta Brunson & Kevin Jay Anik Source:Getty

Married 2021, Brunson filed for divorce in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

4. Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Source:Getty

The duo separated after nearly 11 years of marriage, announced in early 2025.

5. Naomi Osaka & Cordae

Naomi Osaka & Cordae Source:Getty

Dating since 2019, the pair share a child (born July 2023). Their split was announced in January 2025 and was described as amicable.

6. Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Source:Getty

The couple announced their separation in January 2025 after more than 15 years of marriage.

7. Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz broke up in May 2025 after dating for several months. Walker confirmed the split on her Instagram story, stating that she and Recklezz are “single” and have “different lifestyles”. 

8. Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Source:Getty

Married in 2006, Nicole filed for divorce in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

9. Bryton James and Jahaira Myers

Bryton James and Jahaira Myers Source:Getty

Bryton James, who starred on Family Matters as a child before moving on to The Young and the Restless, has filed for divorce from his wife, professional dancer Jahaira Myers, after less than a year of marriage.

10. Giffoni Film Festival 2025

Giffoni Film Festival 2025 Source:Getty

The pair went public with their relationship around 2022, but this year they announced their breakup with “much respect and deep care.”

11. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Source:Getty
Chance the Rapper and his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley, announced their amicable separation in April 2024 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was officially settled in January 2025, with court documents being filed in Illinois.

12. Brion Whitley & Shanté Glover

Featured on Temptation Island, they split in early April 2025 after the show ended.

13. Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Source:Getty

Dating since 2019 and engaged in late 2024, the couple split in September 2025; reportedly mutual. One of the reasons cited: differing life goals (she wanted marriage/family; he didn’t).

14. Akon and Tomeka Thiam

Akon and Tomeka Thiam Source:Getty

Tomeka Thiam  filed for divorce in September 2025 just days before what would have been their 29th anniversary. The couple, who married in 1996, have a 17-year-old daughter together.

15. Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Source:Getty

They star couple ended their relationship in 2025 after about nine years.

16. Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Source:Getty

Together since 2018 and engaged in 2022, their long-term relationship ended in early 2025.

17. Dwight Howard and Amber Rose Howard

Dwight Howard and Amber Rose Howard Source:Getty

As of October 2025, Dwight Howard and Amber Rose Howard (also known as Amy Luciani) are no longer together. They married on January 11, 2025, but Amber filed for divorce on July 1, 2025, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.”

