Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dramatic Role In ‘The Smashing Machine’ Is Generating Oscar Buzz

Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson, the Academy Award-winning actor? Many are saying that’s in his future after watching his performance in A24’s upcoming film, The Smashing Machine.

The Rock is best known for his roles in the Fast & Furious franchise, Black Adam, and the Jumanji reboot, but the former WWE champion, turned Hollywood superstar, is making a hard pivot in his latest role as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, which premiered Monday at the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking ahead of the film’s premiere, Johnson talked about the role. “I have for a long time wanted this,” Johnson said. “The transformation part was something I was really hungry to do. I’ve been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had and make the films that I have, but there was just this voice inside of me, this little voice, like what if I can do more.”

Will The Rock Be Adding An Academy Award To His Trophy Collection?

Johnson’s performance in the film as former UFC champion Mark Kerr is already generating Oscar buzz for the actor, and the Venice Film Festival has a history of leading actors like Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) to Academy Award wins, so it’s looking like history can repeat itself with The Smashing Machine.

“The box office in our business is very loud. And it can push you into a category and into a corner: This is your lane, this is what you do, this what people want you to be in and this is what Hollywood wants you to be,” Johnson said. “And I understood that. And I made those movies, and I like them and they were fun. And some were really good and did well and some not so good.”

Johnson also claimed he was “pigeonholed” into the roles, but after a push from his Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine costar Emily Blunt, he decided to challenge himself.

“When you’ve been pigeonholed into something it’s hard to know, wait, can I do that?” he said. “Sometimes it takes people you know and love, like Emily and Benny, to say you can.” The Smashing Machine Receives A 15-Minute Standing Ovation Johnson was joined by his co-star, Emily Blunt, and director Benny Safdie in Venice, where he and Safdie were both brought to tears while the film received a 15-minute standing ovation. Kerr a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner and MMA fighter who retired in 2009 who struggled with addiction to painkillers and opioids, and also overdosed twice joined Johnson in Venice.

The Smashing Machine is currently sitting at a certified fresh rating of 87% on the Tomatometer with 23 reviews in.

“Johnson, shifting his whole aspect (he seems like a new actor), invests that silent, moody, hidden side of Mark with a quality of mystery. He gives an extraordinary performance, playing Mark Kerr as a gentle giant with demons that will not speak their name, yet the audience can feel them there; we want to see those demons healed,” said Owen Gleiberman in his review for Variety.

Reactions to the film’s positive reviews are coming in, along with thoughts on his new slim figure, which can be seen below.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dramatic Role In 'The Smashing Machine' Is Generating Oscar Buzz was originally published on hiphopwired.com

