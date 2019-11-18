Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk It All After Savage X Fenty Thirst Trap Show

Draya Michele certainly had herself a Hot Girl Summer after being seen on vacation this summer showing off with. Now, the actress and media star has the entire Internet on thirst patrol after she was shown thirst trapping in Savage X Fenty on social media.

The 34-year-old beauty had fans of all genders and representations ready to risk it all after showing off her curves in a yellow two-piece number from Rihanna’s brand. Fans were so hot and bothered that some began asking Draya to create an OnlyFans account, and if we need to explain that to you, never mind, just skip it and keep reading.

Draya herself even found the response to her IG story astounding, no pun intended. She even joked with fans about asking what an OnlyFans account is but it’s doubtful she’d participate in the peep show for pay service.

Check out the mountains of thirst for Draya Michele in the comments below. Check out the video in question here in the stories section.

So y’all feeling the lingerie. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Mannnn wait til I make more videos when I’m not sick. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

What is this only fans thing you guys are talking about ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

I just looked it up. It’s porn huh ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Ahaha. It is porn. Lol. Almost got me guys. 🤭 — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

