DOJ Arrests Four Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death, Black Twitter Demands Justice

Four current and former Louisville, KY police officers involved in a fatal raid on the apartment of Breonna Taylor have been charged in her death by the Feds. According to the DOJ, their crimes including lying in order to secure the warrant that was used to search her home.

What took so damn long?

Breonna Taylor died in March 2020 as she lay in bed after officers knocked down the door to her apartment in a raid. Her boyfriend, TK, fired on the officers, hitting on in the leg, believing it was a home invasion. The cops responded with a volley of shots, two of which killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor as she lay in bed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, members of Louisville Metro PD used false information when obtaining a warrant to search Taylor’s home. In other words, the warrant should have never even been issued. Breonna Taylor should be alive.

Reports the New York Times:

Mr. Garland said federal prosecutors believe that by doing so, the officers “violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death.”

Three of the officers also misled investigators who began looking into Ms. Taylor’s death, Mr. Garland said, including two that he said had met in a garage in the spring of 2020 and “agreed to tell investigators a false story.”

The killing of Ms. Taylor, who was Black, helped to set off protests in the spring and summer of 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and led to intense scrutiny of the police department in Louisville.

So police officers who are sworn to serve the public lied? No one is shocked considering, ya know, history.

Now what of Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, the Black Republican who refused to indict the officers?

Black Twitter is going in, calling for justice in the name of Breonna Taylor over the lies of these officers that led to her untimely death. See for yourself below.

This story is developing.

DOJ Arrests Four Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death, Black Twitter Demands Justice was originally published on hiphopwired.com