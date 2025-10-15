Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour Setlist
The Swamp Queen has officially entered her era.
Doechii kicked off her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour last night, proving once again why she’s one of the most electric performers in music right now. Blending rap, R&B, and alt-pop chaos, Doechii turned the stage into a living, breathing art piece — part theater, part sermon, all fire.
From the moment she opened with “Boom Bap” to the emotional closer “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” fans were locked in for a rollercoaster of sound, color, and attitude.
With jaw-dropping visuals, choreography, and vocals that moved from soulful to savage in seconds, Doechii reminded the world that her creativity knows no ceiling.
