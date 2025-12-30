Nicki Minaj has found herself at the center of controversy in recent weeks.

Her alignment with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance has left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. The situation escalated further after the Beez In The Trap rapper appeared at AmericaFest, where she openly praised Trump. For some supporters, that moment was the final straw, prompting a petition calling for her deportation from the United States.

The campaign, titled “Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad,” has already gained more than 60,000 signatures in a short period of time. The petition’s description highlights Minaj’s political shift, her alleged harassment of the Carter family, and references her husband Kenneth Petty’s past criminal history:

“Nicki Minaj is currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis. Her erratic behavior has led her to harass the Carters, a well-respected and completely innocent American family. Despite having no justifiable reason to target them, her relentless pursuit has become a source of distress and disruption in their lives. This type of behavior is not only unacceptable but warrants intervention on a societal level.”

The campaign description further stated that deporting Minaj would send a clear message to anyone who breaks the law or harasses innocent people.

“Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved.”

Users took to social media to share their thoughts on the deportation petition.

‘Deport Nicki Minaj To Trinidad’ Petition Blows Up With Over 60,000 Signatures was originally published on hiphopwired.com