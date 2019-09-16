Demi Lovato and former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson are out here living their lives and shooting their shots in the name of love.

Or at least…potential love.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair reportedly went on their first date after months of flirtatious banter online. A source told ET that the link-up went down in Los Angeles, and a second date could be possible.

“Everything went well on the date,” the source said. “They had been messaging and then got in touch in real life through Hannah Brown.”

Johnson was previously vying for Brown’s heart in season 15 of The Bachelorette. However, contestant Jed Wyatt won, although him and Brown’s relationship didn’t last.

While Brown’s attention was elsewhere, Demi Lovato had her eyes fixed on Johnson from the start. At one point when Johnson was on The Bachelorette, Lovato made an Instagram Story writing, “Mike I accept your rose.”

After Johnson’s elimination, he also made a tweet wondering where his “future wife” was located. Lovato responded, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Idk if you know but demi lovato has a major crush on you 😏 pic.twitter.com/x3M8SRPi4j — 𝐤𝐚𝐬 💫 (@isparklelovato) July 2, 2019

Lovato made an appearance on the finale of The Bachelorette in July, after which Brown said that she would support a Lovato and Johnson romance. “I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike,” Brown told ET. “I would give her my blessing.”

It seems the hookups have been made in some form or fashion and considering the looks Mike has been giving on social media, he’s definitely a catch. Check out some visuals below that prove Johnson is worth a couple dates and then some.

Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant & These Pics Prove He’s Worth All The Dates was originally published on globalgrind.com