CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Dani Leigh Might Have The Best TikTok/Triller Account [Videos]

Posted March 19, 2020

Dani Leigh has been dancing around the world for quite awhile now. Since the drop of her single ‘Lil Bebe’ she has getting bigger and bigger. Following that song was another bop with Chris Brown called ‘Easy’. Dani loves to dance (as we all know from following her on IG) so the concept of Triller & TikTok was perfect for her!

Lil Bebe has been dropping snippets to some of her newest unreleased songs on her Triller. Make sure you follow her to see some dope dancing and some unreleased music from Dani.

 

 

Related: Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos

Dani Leigh Might Have The Best TikTok/Triller Account [Videos]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Dominican Mami in Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

He text me told me ima #keeper

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

4.

5.

Latest
15 items
The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ LP Just In…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Yachty & Turnt Lil…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 2 days ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close