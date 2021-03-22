Cynthia Erivo’s Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks

Cynthia Erivo’s pristine vocals reverberated off the walls of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway during her run as Celie in The Color Purple. I knew beyond a doubt, as I watched from the third row in awe of her God-given talent, that she was destined to become a superstar in the entertainment world. She would follow-up her lauded role in the beloved novel-turned-play-turned-movie, with even more prominent (and starring) roles in Widows and Harriet — for which she earned two Oscar nominations — and the most recent National Geographic TV series Genius: Aretha.
Cynthia continues to flourish with each project and appearance on the red carpet as she’s also become a fashion darling — displaying her eclectic style on red carpets throughout award season. She’s one to watch and this year is no different as she continues to work with top celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who keeps her in the most fabulous haute couture gowns. She resides on the best-dressed list and we stan!
Whether nominated or presenting, Cynthia continues to be a frontrunner in the fashion department when it comes to award season fashion.
1. 77th Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards, in 2020, wearing a sparkling Thom Browne tuxedo dress that was three months in the making. According to Bolden, Erivo’s detailed gown paid homage to Harriet Tubman, Erivo scored several nominations for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the abolitionist who freed hundreds of slaves.
“The tuxedo is quintessential Thom Browne, but the layered sequins, crystals and pearls are a way for Cynthia to let Harriet shine,” Bolden told British Vogue.
2. 25th Annual Critics’ Choice AwardsSource:Getty
3. 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo’s vibrant layered Schiaparelli gown to the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards…bringing some much-needed color and melanin to the carpet.
4. 62nd Annual GRAMMY AwardsSource:Getty
Never one to shy away from a good print or structure, Cynthia looked fabulous in tiered Valentino Spring 2019 Haute Couture. She was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song “Stand Up.”
5. 92nd Oscars Nominees LuncheonSource:Getty
A gal’s gotta eat! Cynthia’s funkadelic green Louis Vuitton coat dress with camel colored lapels won for best look at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Her cool cat eye glasses and red lip took this look up a notch!
6. 92nd Annual Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
After a long award season of slaying, all looks culminated to the glistening white Atelier Versace gown she donned at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The stunning gown featured a one-shoulder strap that cross her chest and sweeping high split.
7. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
After her white moment at the Oscars, Cynthia Erivo wore the designer again at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Opting for a more colorful look, she wore his sexy satin Atelier Versace gown with high split.
8. NBC’s 78th Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo kicked off the 2021 award season this eye-popping Valentino Haute Couture dress she wore to the 78th Golden Globes.