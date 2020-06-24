CLOSE
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Posted 3 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty


We’ve been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine… virtually that is. They’ve given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can’t get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we’re obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom.

The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci’s developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn’t that make it all the more beautiful?!

Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

