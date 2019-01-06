Chance The Rapper Slandered For Not Believing Black Women Comment, Twitter Debates

Chance The Rapper is in the hot seat. A comment he made about not believing Black women when it came to the sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly has gone viral, and he’s getting slandered.
Chance copped to making a mistake by working with R’uh, but his commentary on the subject has people pissed.
“Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women,” said Chance in the Surviving R. Kelly doc.
That was also the quote a Rolling Stone story rocked with, but the full context wasn’t provided. Originally part of an interview for Cassius, the full quote reads: “We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to Black male oppression, but Black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world,” explained Chance. “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.”
The vocal inflection in the clip also reflects Chance saying what he said in a more theoretical manner, not that he actually just doesn’t believe Black women.
Chance addressed the commentary, saying he was taken out of context and that those criticizing him were failing to pick up on the nuance of what he said.
Nevertheless, Twitter wasn’t having it, with a gang of people declaring Chance the Rapper canceled. But, the Acid Raps rapper does have plenty of defenders, including the interviewer Jamilah Lemieux.
Let us know where you stand in this debacle. Peep the various reactions in the gallery.
