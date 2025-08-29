Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Published on August 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.

With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.

While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.

 

On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Dirty Diana

2. Billie Jean

3. Thriller

4. Beat It

5. Smooth Criminal

6. Bad

7. Black or White

8. Man in the Mirror

9. The Way You Make Me Feel

10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

11. Rock With You

12. Remember the Time

13. You Are Not Alone

14. Heal the World

15. Off the Wall

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12
News

Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close