Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Kelly Rowland and Solange Knowles look on as Tina Knowles Lawson accepts the Inspiring Leadership award at the 2016 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on July 3.

2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Kelly Rowland and Solange Knowles pose with Tina Knowles Lawson after she accepts the Inspiring Leadership Award on July 3.

3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey arrive at a cocktail reception for ‘Queen Sugar’ at Liberty Kitchen in New Orleans on July 2.

4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Nicholas Ashe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson and Dondre Whitfield pose on the red carpet at the’Queen Sugar’ Cocktail Reception.

5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Mariah Carey brings out Da Brat for her show at the 2016 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on July 2, 2016.

6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Mariah Carey performs at the 2016 Essence Festival.

7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian smiles for the camera at the PrettyLittleThing.com #PLTxUSA launch party in Los Angeles on on July 7.

8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Gabrielle Union arrives at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami on July 7, 2016.

9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Gabrielle Union is spotted in Midtown Manhattan on July 7.

10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Dwyane Wade leads his wife Gabrielle Union through a crowd in New York on July 7.

11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 President Barack Obama hugs Janelle Monáe during an Independence Day Celebration at the White House on July 4, 2016.

12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 President Barack Obama shares an adorable father-daughter moment on stage at the White House Independence Day Celebration.

13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Rihanna commands the stage at the Telenor Arena on July 02 in Oslo, Norway.

14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Rihanna looks out over the crowd at her show in Oslo, Norway.

15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Venus Williams wins the Ladies Singles Quarter Finals match against Yaroslava Shvedova on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 5 in London.

16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Beyonce and Jay Z arrive at Day 12 of Wimbledon to watch Serena Williams play and greet some fans before taking their seats on July 9.

17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Beyonce and Jay Z exchange glances while watching Serena Williams at Day 12 of Wimbledon on July 9.

18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9 Serena Williams celebrates her victory at The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber day 12 at Wimbledon on July 9.