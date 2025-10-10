Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove She’s Always in Her Bag

Published on October 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

Cardi B: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove She’s Always in Her Bag

When it comes to turning heads, nobody does it quite like Cardi B.

The Grammy-winning superstar has built a career on bold lyrics, unfiltered honesty, and unforgettable style moments.

From red carpets to Instagram selfies, Cardi always finds a way to mix high-fashion glamour with Bronx-born confidence.

We pulled together 15 of her most stunning and sexy photos that prove why she stays at the top of the culture.

Whether she’s rocking a custom couture gown, a jaw-dropping stage fit, or just flexing natural beauty, Cardi B knows how to keep all eyes on her.

RELATED: Ice Spice: 10 Sexy Videos That Broke the Internet

Cardi B: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove She’s Always in Her Bag  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Tacos and Tequila Festival: Cincinnati
35 Items
Entertainment

In Case You Missed It: Tacos and Tequila Festival Recap

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Cincinnati 85 South Show Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the 85 South Show!

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close