Blond With The Wind: Odell Beckham Jr. & His Bleached Hair’s Final Days (A Gallery)

Posted July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. blond hair

Source: Splash News / Splash News


Yesterday marked the end of an era.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed up to the 2019 ESPY Awards with a completely new look.

The blond locks…

Were gone.

Odell Beckham Jr. black hair

Source: Splash News / Splash News


Now granted, much of the Internet wasn’t complaining.

 

And if there was anything to complain about, it was probably Odell’s Eagle Scout backpack getup. 

 

Like…the Internet really went in…

 

But yes, the blond hair was gone.

We’ve spent many moments with this hair.

When Odell made an amazing play, the hair was there. When he posted a random dance video, the hair was there.


 

One might argue his lioness locks gave him his power, like a biblical wide receiving Samson.

View this post on Instagram

Give it all to u.

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

 

And it certainly came in handy when an outfit match was in order.

 

But now, Odell has resorted to a more conservative look, while still sticking to the blond-like aesthetic.

 

We ain’t mad. Sometimes change is good.

R.I.P. bleached coils.

 

In our moment of mourning, scroll down for some of the best times Odell had with his strands of strength.

Blond With The Wind: Odell Beckham Jr. & His Bleached Hair’s Final Days (A Gallery) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

BIG mood 😁

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

... that’s how u feeel?

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

✌🏾down...

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Try walkin in my shoes....

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

