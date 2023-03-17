Beyonce Sets The Internet Ablaze With Sexy See-Through Dress At The The 2023 Gold Party

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday we reminisced over Beyonce’s sheerand the queen blessed us with a new look to rave about. Bey shimmered in a see-through crystalized gold mesh dress at this year’s 2023 Gold Party. The straight-off-the-Dolce-and-Gabbana-runway dress put her curvy shape on display. She complete the look with a sleek middle part — a breakaway from her wet and wavy hairstyle at the Grammys. And it wouldn’t be a signature Bey get-up without a pair of nifty hater blockers.

Bey’s dress was a nod to her 2017 BET Awards look, which had a similar hardware corset. The Renaissance singer then gave us a wardrobe change into a strapless gold fringe dress. Bey and hubby Jay Z posed for fun, loving photos. Jay matched Bey’s fly in a black tuxedo and bow tie and impressive jewels.

While the Vanity Fair after party is the official Oscars afterparty, the Gold Party is the most sought invitation. It is the elite Black Hollywood event and the brightest stars were in attendance. From Lebron and Savannah James, Angela Bassett and Courtney B Vance, Michael B. Jordan, Chloe Bailey, and Jonathan Majors, to Damson Idris and Lauren London, the room was filled to the brim with star power.

