Beyoncé Announces New IVY PARK Apparel And Sneaker With Tasteful Thirst Trap [PHOTOS]

Beyonce is preparing to launch a new line of IVY PARK apparel in addition to a brand new sneaker on January 18 according to the new photos she just uploaded to her Instagram page.

In addition, Beyonce is debuting her very first sneaker in collaboration with Kanye West’s favorite shoe brand, Adidas.

Beyonce is also front-and-center on the January 2020 cover of ELLE Canada. In an interview where the questions were submitted by fans on social media and email, Bey explains her vision behind the new launch.

Beyoncé for ELLE Canada — January 2020. pic.twitter.com/LyDWnee7zf — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) December 9, 2019

ELLE Canada asked, “What are you giving us with your partnership with adidas?, in which Beyonce replied: “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas. I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK.”

Beyonce also had jokes! When asked about her Snapchat name she said, “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know what my Snapchat is. Sorry to that Snapchat.”

Are you hype to get your hands on some new IVY PARK? See more from the collection below!

