Beef Squashed! 10 Celebrity Feuds That Thankfully Came To An End

Celebrities are here to entertain us, be it by way of sports, music, movies or in recent times just being a social media darling. However, they sometimes give us the fix we need by actually going head-to-head with each other in public — majority of the matchups on MTV’s classic claymation series Celebrity Death Match were inspired by real-life beefs!
Although we’ve seen it get to a place that we can only hope never happens again — may 2Pac and Biggie continue to rest in peace — most of the time things end with both parties keeping their distance or actually squashing their feud. Read along as we focus on the latter.
As you can see above based on his supportive IG post, rap vet 50 Cent caused a frenzy a few days ago when he revealed on The Breakfast Club that him and longtime rival Floyd Mayweather made up months ago at a Mo’nique comedy show during Super Bowl weekend. It was actually the comedienne herself that helped 50 and Floyd squash their legendary feud, with the rap mogul telling TBC, “When Mo’nique came [on the stage], she spent 10 minutes of her set on me and Floyd.” He goes on to state that Mo’s words inspired him to go over and talk, also adding, “When I came [over to apologize], he goes, ‘Why it took you so long? Because we can’t get the time back.’”
We’re so glad these two grown Black men understood that we’re stronger together as a community. However, nothing will ever beat some of The Massacre emcee’s best and most scathing comebacks.
In honor of Fif and Champ squashing their beef, we decided to look back at 10 others in entertainment history that started out shaky, almost came to blows but finally resulted in peace. Let’s hope they can lead by example!
1. LIL’ KIM & REMY MASource:Getty
These two New York hip-hop queens — one from Brooklyn, the other from The Bronx — had one of the most unsettling rap beefs ever during the mid 2000s. However, after both spent time in jail, became mothers and realized their problems were all ego-based, they’ve since come together and show love to one another at every chance they get.
2. JAY-Z & NASSource:Getty
Many thought these two would tragically end up just like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., especially given Hov’s gut-wrenching baby-seat line on “Super Ugly” and, well, everything about “Ether.” Thankfully they’ve been on good terms since 2006, and currently reign side-by-side as New York rap’s elder statesmen.
3. DRAKE & KANYE WESTSource:Getty
Any beef that starts over a girl — hey Kim! — is usually never worth it in the first place. Following Kanye’s very public split and pending divorce from The Kardashians star earlier this year, he also surprised many by public reuniting with Drizzy. Rap fans have been rejoicing ever since.
4. VIVICIA A. FOX & KENYA MOORESource:Getty
In a war of words that birthed the now-iconic “Toxic Trick” comeback, the two Black beauty queens weren’t on good terms stemming from their time on season 14 of The Apprentice in 2015. Seven years later, the two made up during a recent episode of FOX SOUL’s Cocktails with Queens. Growth!
5. TEYANA TAYLOR & RIHANNASource:Getty
Starting out as friends by way of a mutual acquaintance named Chris Brown, these talented ladies had one of the most epic Twitter spats in 2013 that included net worth shaming, body count blasting and, yes, threats of physical assault. A few years later the bad gyals made up though, with Teyana even attending Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in 2018 and Rih gifting Tey exclusive PUMA x Fenty gear.
6. BRANDY & MONICASource:Getty
Although these two kept it sweet in the public eye for decades, teen-queens-turned-R&B-royalty Brandy and Monica — errr, or Monica and Brandy! — literally couldn’t stand each other stemming from their epic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.” A reunion collab in 2012 helped to heal old woulds, although fan wars had them once again going at it on social media not too long ago. Thankfully their currently seems to be peace between Mo and B-Rocka. For now, at least.
7. LADY GAGA & MADONNASource:Getty
These two in many ways were like the white version of Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj — a legend and her musical daughter going at it over claims of the latter jacking the former’s artistry. While Kim and Nicki still can’t see eye-to-eye, GaGa and Madge eventually saw their commonalities as a form of sisterhood. Praying our Black rap queens can come to the same endgame!
8. KEVIN HART & MICHAEL BLACKSON
To hear Blackson explain it while on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast back in May (seen above), his beef with Hart was, no pub intended, but purely comical. One cheater criticizing another cheater? Hilarious!
Thankfully they’re on better terms now and have hopefully moved past their shared issues with infidelity.
9. THE FUGEESSource:Getty
Although getting them to settle on touring on time still proves to be an issue, Pras, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean nonetheless reunited The Fugees during last year’s Global Citizen Live after what felt like decades of inner turmoil. The beef sadly resulted in them only producing two albums together, so hopefully we get one final album just to tie up any loose ends.
10. KEVIN GARNETT, PAUL PIERCE & RAY ALLENSource:Getty
The hug shared between these three former Boston Celtics teammates during Garnett’s number retiring ceremony back in March was deeper than the game itself if you know the volatile history. NBA fans have been rejoicing ever since.