‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up Needs More Shine

Posted August 28, 2019

Hollywood Rocks! Presents Jason Derulo Listening Party for 'Everything Is 4'

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Tonight’s episode of Basketball Wives was the typical drama we’re used to. But for real though, Feby gotta stop with the agist jokes. She talked trash about Tami being too old to rap, then made some shady geriatric comments about Jackie. Speaking of Jackie, she tried to confront Feby about those comments. She decided to show up to Jenn’s cancer charity event and tried to raise hell from the outside. She demanded that Feby come outside and answer her, but it never happened because Feby is scary and likes to backpedal after talking smack. It also wasn’t appropriate, so there’s that.

But shout out to Claire Sulmers from FashionBomb Daily, who made an appearance at Jenn’s event. Speaking of Claire, there’s another #girlboss making major moves that needs more shine. It’s Malaysia! She mentioned that she is working on not being dependent. We all know she probably means not being dependant on spousal support from her basketballer ex. She probably doesn’t even want to be dependant on Basketball Wives either. Anyway, if you watch the show then you know her hair, skin, and lashes are always on point. Not surprisingly, she’s in the business of hair, skin, and lashes. For her hair business, check out The Virgin Hair Fantasy, for lashes, see Vanity in the City, and for skin, see Urban Skin RX for her SKIN Quench Oxygen Gel Mask. She actually debuted her skincare cream on tonight’s episode. Are you here for Malaysia’s businesses?

1. Hair

2.

3. Lashes

4.

5. Skin

