CLOSE
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS]

Posted July 15, 2020

Harlem's Fashion Row - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Tristan “Mack” Wilds has grown up right before our eyes. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

From his pivotal roles in popular TV shows like The Wire and 90210 to video features and making music of his own, Wilds has gone on to create a pretty nice portfolio. One of his most prized accomplishments recently came in the form of his new baby girl, Trystan. Mack is daddy now! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As he celebrates another year around the sun today (July 15), here’s a look at photos of his transition throughout the years. 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

on set 🎥 focused

A post shared by Tristan Mack Wilds ✪ (@mackwilds) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

above all else.

A post shared by Tristan Mack Wilds ✪ (@mackwilds) on

7.

8.

Latest
Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides…
 11 hours ago
07.16.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 11 hours ago
07.16.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 15 hours ago
07.16.20
Drake Goes To Barbados To Shoot Some Hoops,…
 17 hours ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close