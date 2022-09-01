Anna Wintour, La La Anthony And More Cheer From The Stands During Serena Williams’ 2nd Round Tournament

Another one!
Serena Williams sent fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium wild when she snagged another victory during Wednesday’s competition against Anett Kontaviet. Williams eliminated the No. 2 seed player with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 win in the U.S. Open’s second round. A star-studded list of celebs and fans cheered the California native on as she served up her signature moves in the same glittery leotard she wore during Monday’s competition.
During an on-court interview, Serena gushed about the legendary moment.
“There’s still a little left in me,” the champion said with a smile. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge, and I’m rising to the challenge.”
At one point during the 2nd round, Williams faltered behind, pulling out speed and power against Kontaveit, who wouldn’t back down. But after a short break, the 23-time Grand Slam champ came back with a vengeance in the third round, ultimately sweeping the 24-year-old tennis player off her feet.
While reflecting on the minor setback, Williams said with confidence,
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it.’”
Thank god it wasn’t.
“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I’m just looking at it as a bonus,” the mother of one continued before adding, “I don’t have anything to prove. I never get to play like this – since ’98, really. Literally, I’ve had an `X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17. “Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”
Now, the star will play in a doubles competition alongside her sister Venus on Thursday. Fans eagerly wait to see if the sisterly duo will take home their 15th championship together. Until then, here’s a fun recap of all of the stars who attended Serena Williams’ historic second-round tournament on Wednesday night.
1. Anna WintourSource:Getty
World-renowned fashion journalist Anna Wintour was in the crowd during Serena Williams’ second-round competition against Anett Kontaviet. The high-fashion couture titan wore a floral shirt, a chunky golden statement necklace, and her signature black shades.
2. Tiger WoodsSource:Getty
Another GOAT was in the building during Serena’s match. Photographers snapped a few photos of Tiger Woods reacting to Williams when she made a break against Kontaveit during the second-round match.
3. Spike LeeSource:Getty
Famous film director Spike Lee showed up to the competition in style, wearing a maroon color pin-striped suit blazer and a matching hat. The “She’s Gotta Have It” filmmaker clapped and cheered for Williams as she dominated the court.
4. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya attended the competition looking beautiful and casual. The Euphoria star donned a pair of glasses and a black turtle neck as she sat with her family to watch the historic event.
5. Dionne WarwickSource:Getty
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was in the building, too. The classic singer showed up and showed out in a baby blue tracksuit and a low blonde fade that perfectly complimented her rich melanated skin.
During the show, two misinformed telecasters mistook the iconic actress for Gladys Knight. Still, after the tournament, the five-time Grammy winner poked fun at the on-air blunder joking to fans on Twitter: “Hi, I’m Gladys Knight … and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you.”
6. Anthony AndersonSource:Getty
Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson was all smiles at the U.S. Open, wearing a dapper black blazer and tan khaki pants. The comedian rallied and screamed from the stands when Williams showed off her powerful tennis moves.
7. Alexis and Olympia OhanianSource:Getty
Williams’ supportive hubby Alexis Ohanian was right back in the stands again on Wednesday, holding their 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. during the event. The Reddit Co-founder shouted and waved his hands with excitement each time his wife hit the ball with her powerful stroke.
8. SealSource:Getty
Seal popped out to see the GOAT in a handsome and casual look.
9. Bella & Gigi HadidSource:Getty
Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid yelled and screamed from the stands when Serena Williams walked onto the court with a victorious comeback during the third round.
10. Lala Anthony & Kiyan Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty
LaLa Anthony and her son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attended the U.S. Open dressed to the nines. LaLa wore a cool red tank top and ripped distressed jeans along with black shades. Kiyan kept the family flare going with a black and white tracksuit. We see style doesn’t fall far from the tree.
11. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox sizzled at the U.S. Open wearing a leather bodysuit that showed off her chiselled physique.