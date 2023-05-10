9 Hilarious Tweets About The Kick-off Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s quit your job era has come to an end and the beloved entertainer has to go to work like the rest of us. Today begins the launch of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour and the Beyhive is swarming with anticipation. Kicking off in Stockholm, SE at the Friends Arena, this is the first look fans will get at Renaissance visuals since Beyoncé dropped the culture-shifting album.

Members of the Beyhive have taken to Twitter to share insider details with the world, as #RenaissanceWorldTour trends nationwide.

A view Of The Stage

Fans are sharing photos from their seats inside the arena, including a section that has direct access to a bar.

Fans also tweeted there will be gender neutral bathrooms along the world tour stops.

The Fits Are Fitting

Beyonce’s ode to Ballroom wouldn’t be complete without the fashion! The Alien Superstar collaborated with Balmain on a collection of one-of-a-kind fashion pieces that personify her lyrics. So it makes total sense the Beyhive would be serving up fits for the queen. This Twitter user gave us a direct style moments from the initial show that proves there’s going to be a colorful mix of Houston and hotness.

Beyonce Merch

Fans, who have been waiting for Renaissance visuals, are ecstatic they can purchase Renaissance World Tour merch featuring never-before seen Beyoncé looks like in this official world tour book.

See more tweets, below:

