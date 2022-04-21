What’s better than a dress with pockets? A pantsuit! Zendaya knows this, obviously. The actress is the queen when it comes to rocking a two-piece. Whether it’s a press tour or a red carpet, Zendaya’s fashion stylist Law Roach will quickly throw a fabulous pantsuit on the “Euphoria” star and call it a stylish day.
Pantsuits, originally created with men in mind, have become more popular for women as the years roll by. The versatile look can be tailored to hug a woman’s many curves, or it can fit loosely to create a fierce androgynous look. Over time, Zendaya has rocked many a pantsuit that embodies femininity and masculinity. From a hot pink pantsuit that is sure to capture the eye to a jazzy grey suit that screams power, Zendaya has rocked her share fair of the pantsuit, and below we are diving into them all.
Check out six times Zendaya boldly worked a pantsuit.
6 Times Zendaya Charmed The World With Pantsuits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Alexander McQueen Double-breasted SuitSource:Getty
Zendaya was class act in this Alexander McQueen, fuchsia double-breasted suit.
2. Maroon Vintage SuitSource:Getty
Zendaya can wear anything, including this maroon, velvet retro suit that looks great on her long, slender frame. The hat and scarf add much flavor to the suit.
3. Maison Valentino SuitSource:Getty
Zendaya’s fashion style is on another level, and this Valentino suit proves it. This hot pink, relaxed pantsuit is gorgeous, and the matching trench coat sends it over the edge.
4. Sportmax Tailored SuitSource:Getty
Zendaya is sophistication personified in this double-breasted, long jacket suit that fits her body to a tee. The exaggerated shoulder adds spunk to the ensemble, and the tie and brooch take the look over the edge.
5. Fringe PantsuitSource:Getty
We love how creative Law Roach and Zendaya get with these pantsuit looks. This fringe pantsuit gives us sporty vibes with a touch of classiness.
6. Fear Of God Grey PantsuitSource:Getty
This ankle length pantsuit proves that Zendaya is a fashion icon. She brings this simple Fear Of God ensemble to life. The cummerbund and boatneck top on this suit is ideal for her elongated frame. Perfection!