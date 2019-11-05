Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It’s also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We’ve been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
KERRY WASHINGTON
Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California wearing her hair in a high bun.
KERRY WASHINGTON
The best part about it was behind was blinged out with the words boss in a barrette!
LUPITA NYONG'O
Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. We love the gold string she incorporated into her natural hair and the undercut!
LUPITA NYONG'O
Just gorgeous!
SOLANGE
Only Solange could wear a du rag to the Met Gala and make it fashion. We stan!
KIKI LAYNE
KiKi Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala might be our favorite natural hair moment of 2019.
KIKI LAYNE
Gorgeous in Gucci.
AMANDLA STENBERG
Amandla Stenberg never disappoints with her natural hair looks. We love the cornrows on her!
AMANDLA STENBERG
Amandla Stenberg attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
VIOLA DAVIS
Viola Davis wears her natural afro on stage.
VIOLA DAVIS
Viola Davis sports all white at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
DANAI GURIRA
We are living for Danai Gurira’s defined afro.
DANAI GURIRA
She looks gorgeous in this white and black outfit!
JANELLE MONAE
#TeamBeautiful loves a sleek pony with a textured tail.
JANELLE MONAE
Janelle Monae looks so classic and chic!
KERRY WASHINGTON
Kerry Washington looks fab with her textured bob.
KERRY WASHINGTON
Stunning!
AMANDLA STENBERG
Amandla Stenberg is showing off her natural curls and we love.
AMANDLA STENBERG
She looks so pretty and professional!
KIKI LAYNE
I love what KiKi Layne did with her faux locs.
KIKI LAYNE
This updo is gorgeous.
DANAI GURIRA
I love this elegant updo.
DANAI GURIRA
Danai Gurira looks so beautiful!
REGINA KING
We love colored braids!
REGINA KING
These purple braids are perfect pulled back.
DANIELLE BROOKS
Danielle Brooks looks great with her finger coils.
DANIELLE BROOKS
We love how bright and beautiful Brooks looks in orange.
YARA SHAHIDI
Actress Yara Shahidi puts her curls in a big top bun.
YARA SHAHIDI
Her hair brings the whole outfit together.
ISSA RAE
Issa Rae looks gorgeous on the Today Show wearing her natural hair in what looks like a wash and go.
JILL SCOTT
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,michigan,three quarter length,incidental people,jill scott – singer,fox theatre – detroit,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan
JILL SCOTT
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,sunglasses,michigan,incidental people,jill scott – singer,fox theatre – detroit,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan
LENA WAITHE
BET Awards 2019 red carpet
LENA WAITHE
BET Awards 2019 red carpet
NATASHA ROTHWELL
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Natasha Rothwell at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,waist up,film industry,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,hbo,academy of television arts and sciences,north hollywood,insecure – television show,natasha rothwell
NATASHA ROTHWELL
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,film industry,california,city of los angeles,females,four people,three quarter length,emmy awards,hbo,academy of television arts and sciences,north hollywood,bestpix,issa rae,kendrick sampson,yvonne orji,insecure – television show,natasha rothwell
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
GABRIELLE UNION
We love these twists swept to one side. z
GABRIELLE UNION
Just gorgeous!
TARAJI P. HENSON
A textured ponytail is instant volume for the hair.
TARAJI P. HENSON
She looks gorgeous!
ALICIA KEYS
Alicia Keys rocks her Type 3 curls!
ALICIA KEYS
What a cute outfit.
RIHANNA
Rihanna rocking her faux locs on the set of Oceans 8. We love the updo!
RIHANNA
Rihanna rocking her faux locs down.
SLICK WOODS
Model Slick Woods repping for the cropped cuties.
ALEK WEK
Alek Wek looking gorgeous on the red carpet with her close cut.
ALEK WEK
Supermodel style.
MEAGAN GOOD
I love when Meagan Good rocks faux locs.