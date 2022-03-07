LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Coco Jones is becoming one of our favorite style icons! Not only is the 24-year-old former Disney actress absolutely slaying it on screen as the fabulous Hilary Banks in the Peacock reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, simply entitled Bel-Air, but she’s also giving us major fashion envy off-screen too, turning heads on every red carpet, appearance and Instagram post she makes. While she’s certainly embodying the OG Hilary Banks’ knack for fashion in the highly acclaimed reboot, she definitely seems to be taking cues from her character’s innate love of fashion and applying them to her real life too, because let’s face it, Ms. Coco Jones can do no wrong when it comes to setting trends and serving LEWKS!

From the Bel-Air red carpet premiere when she absolutely stole the show in her stunning purple gown to her most recent appearance at the Billboard Women in Music event and everything in between, the actress certainly knows a thing or two about setting trends, and we’re absolutely in love with her effortless style! While we can’t pick just one fashion moment that we love from the budding actress, here are five of the most recent style moments from Coco Jones that we love!

5 Style Moments From Coco Jones That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com