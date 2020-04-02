CLOSE
5 Safe And Fun Ways to Celebrate Your April Birthday Amid CoronaVirus Quarantine

Happy Birthday

It has been nearly three weeks since Gov. wolf ordered all of Pennsylvania to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, making social distancing the new normal for everyone. With residents only being able to leave home for groceries or medical care, it has left many Aries people wondering how to celebrate their birthday this year. Don’t cancel your birthday just yet because there’s still hope, you just have to pivot! We have a few ways you can turn up while following proper social distancing guidelines. Here are five safe and fun ideas for those celebrating their birthday during the pandemic.

1. Bring Fine Dining to You

Bring Fine Dining to You Source:Getty

Had plans on trying that fancy new restaurant across town? Well, you still can! Many upscale restaurants in the city are offering curbside pick-up options during the pandemic. Customers can even have food delivered at their doorstep with apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub.

2. Throw a Virtual Party

Throw a Virtual Party Source:Getty

Technology has come a long way. Why not use it to throw yourself a virtual birthday party with all of your closest friends? Thanks to apps like Facetime and Zoom, you can now catch up with friends effortlessly. All you need is booze, a great drinking game, and your favorite Spotify playlist. If you’re looking for a great game to play with friends, try Game of Shots.

3. Have a Picnic in the Park

Have a Picnic in the Park Source:Getty

With businesses shut down, there are not many places to go. However, mother nature is open 24/7. Pack yourself a cute lunch and take in the scenery around you.

4. Explore a New Hiking Trail

Explore a New Hiking Trail Source:Getty

Speaking of taking in the scenery, try bringing in your birthday with a little meditation in the woods. You can even grab a friend to accompany you, just make sure they stay 6 feet away.

5. Give Yourself a Painting With a Twist Party

Give Yourself a Painting With a Twist Party Source:WTLC 106.7

This one is for all of my Aries with roommates! Spice up your birthday by having a painting with a twist party at home. All supplies can be purchased at Walmart. Just make sure you tell your roommates that the party is byob.

