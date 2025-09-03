As the nation marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, we’re sharing never before seen photos that capture the storm’s devastation, resilience, and untold stories.
From the aftermath to moments of extraordinary survival and strength, these images offer a powerful look back at one of the most defining disasters in American history.
Thank you to the brave members of the Richard Family who stayed behind during this storm and shared these photos.
20 Years Later: Never-Before-Seen Hurricane Katrina Photos was originally published on majic945.com
1. The Brave Richard FamilySource:Dwight Richard
Some members of the Richard Family stayed in New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina was happening
2. FEMA TrailerSource:Dwight Richard
Some residents who stayed through the storm had to live in FEMA trailers for at least a year
3. Destroyed HomesSource:Dwight Richard
4. Destroyed Homes Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
5. Destroyed Homes Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
6. Destroyed Homes Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
7. Destroyed Homes Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
8. Destroyed Homes Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
9. Destroyed BusinessesSource:Dwight Richard
10. Destroyed Businesses cont.Source:Dwight Richard
11. High Flood WaterSource:Dwight Richard
This photo shows you how high the flood waters were
12. High Flood Water Cont.Source:Dwight Richard
13. Hurricane Katrina AftermathSource:Dwight Richard
14. Hurricane Katrina AftermathSource:Dwight Richard
15. Individuals of New Orleans After The StormSource:Dwight Richard
-
