14 Surprising Celebrity Trump Endorsements

1. Mike Tyson “Let’s try something new. Let’s run America like a business, where no colors matter. Whoever can do the job, gets the job.” – Mike Tyson via Huffington Post

2. Tila Tequila “Everyone else is recycling the same story and I think Donald is something new and speaks to the people more. We need to stop focusing on other countries and start focusing on our country first, fix things at home first.” – Tila Tequila via Hollywoodlife.com

3. Dennis Rodman “@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016” – Dennis Rodman via Twitter

4. Stephen Baldwin “I think he’s fantastic. I love him. I think he’d make a great president. He’s not a politician, and he doesn’t care what anybody thinks. And that’s why he’s surging in the polls.” – Stephen Baldwin via CNN

5. Terrell Owens “This may be what the country needs and Trump … he’s a guy who won’t put up with B.S. and has what it takes to change how government is run.” – Terrell Owens via TMZ

6. Azealia Banks “I think Trump is the only one who truly has the balls to bust up big business. Hillary is too tied in with them and Bernie has no clout.” – Azealia Banks via Twitter

7. Hulk Hogan “I don’t want to be in the ring with any candidates, I want to be Trump’s running mate. Did you hear that? Vice President Hogan?” – Hulk Hogan via TMZ

8. Kid Rock “I’m digging Trump.” – Kid Rock via Rolling Stone

9. Stacey Dash “That’s why Americans LOVE him. They are tired of being pushed around. They want someone who will not put up with non-sense.” – Stacey Dash

10. Gary Busey “I know him personally. I know him professionally. He’s a great guy. He’s sharp. He’s fast. He can change the country after the last eight years.” – Gary Busey via Fox News

