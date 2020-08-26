CLOSE
10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Posted 23 hours ago

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her.

Keke Palmer is a woman who isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whether it’s speaking up against social injustices or explaining the importance behind loving and acknowledging Black hair, she lets everyone know how she feels – unapologetically. When it comes to strong voices of our generation, Keke is part of the women holding the torch that advocates for equality, the protection of Black women, and basic human rights.
Keke has also shown us a thing or two about fashion. She has never been afraid to push boundaries when it comes to what she wears. Whether it’s on the red carpet, or for an Instagram photo, Miss Palmer knows how to set it off. Today, this young queen turns 27. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave us style goals.

1. KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019

KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer chopped it up on the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, clad in a white corset paired with a matching skirt. 

2. KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival clad in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

3. KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT “HUSTLERS”, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT "HUSTLERS", 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the Audi Canada, Sofia and World Class post-screening event for “Hustlers” a full-length grey dress.

4. KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + “HUSTLERS” SCREENING, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + "HUSTLERS" SCREENING, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” event clad in a black mini dress.

5. KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the Angel Ball 2019 in a purple ruffled tiered J. Mendel Spring 2020 gown.

6. KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala clad in a purple Christian Siriano deep V gown.

7. KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards dressed in a sequins and Swarovski crystals covered Yousef Aljasmi gown.

8. KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the Through her Lens Luncheon event in a full-on Chanel ensemble.

9. KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended Time 100 Next event in a gorgeous Cong Tri Spring 2020 dress.

10. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019

KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attended the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards in a feathered Khyeli Fall 2018 dress.

Photos
