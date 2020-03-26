CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes For #AirMaxDay2020

Posted 18 hours ago

Black Women Wearing Air Max Sneakers

Source: @ar.i___/ @theglogoddess/ @nik.antoinette/@thebrittanyb_/@paigeshari / Instagram


Once upon a time, back in 1987, Nike debuted the Air Max 1. 33 years later, we have wide varieties of Air Maxes from the 270s to the SE 90s and the newly released Air Max Verona. Today, as a gift to all women who love a good, comfortable sneaker, Nike has released the latest Nike Air Max 2090s. As a proud sneakerhead myself, I couldn’t let the day go by without paying homage to Air Max Day! Every year on March 26th, Nike honors the release of its first iconic air technology with a side-visibility window.Today, Hello Beautiful is doing the same. Check out these dope Black women rocking Air Maxes and show us yours by tagging #AirMaxDay2020 and @HelloBeautiful on Instagram.

10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes For #AirMaxDay2020  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. @Nik.Antoinette

Nik gives us a throwback vibe in her casual Nike gear paired with a pop of color in her red and gold Air Max 200s.

2. @CyndiiBee_

Photographer and content creator Cyndi Brown shows off her purple chrome Air Max 270 Reacts in partnership with Nike to tie in her sweatpants, hair tied chillin’ with no makeup on look.

3. @Milnalisss

Social media coordinator and event curator Milnalis Diese pays respects to Air Max Day 2020 by showing off the most comfortable shoes she owns – and obviously the most versatile.

4. @PaigeShari

Celebrity host Paige Shari gives us dope ass girl-next-door vibes in her black velour tracksuit in her Air Max 97s on her porch with a natural beat face and a fresh blowout.

5. @SignedShonda

Our very own writer D’Shonda Brown flexes in her Air Max 720s with a hint of vintage with her throwback Warner Bros. varsity jacket and 90s style braided bob.

6. @TheGloGoddess

View this post on Instagram

🤟🏽OUSTON. Wassgood 🤩

A post shared by RAVEN B. (@theglogoddess) on

Graphic Designer and Social Media Editor Raven Baker gives us epic girl-on-the-go vibes with her water bottle, backpack and Air Max 97’s in silver.

7. @TheBrittanyB_

Way to dress it up, Brittany! The extroverted introvert herself takes style to the next level in her cozy Air Max 95s with this beautiful silver co-ord. I got my next brunch fit inspo!

8. @Ar.i___

View this post on Instagram

double vision playing all week👾

A post shared by ARI 🧞‍♀️ (@ar.i___) on

Singer, songstress and sneaker connoisseur pairs her Air Max 1/97 SW kicks with an oversized denim jacket, camo joggers and a bucket hat – giving us the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday vibes.

9. @ChloePierreLDN

Chloe Pierre shows off her voluptuous curves in her post paying homage to Nike with her @thy.self collaboration in her Air Max 90s “The Volt”. Check out their latest interviews and projects while you’re at it!

10. @BrooklynPetite

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who sent me messages yesterday about my uncle and to my friends who text me/FT me to make sure we were okay. I appreciate you all! My family and I are doing well, of course we are sad and hurt about losing my uncle. We are trying our best to cope with it but it’s hard. We weren’t able to visit him because of the restrictions due to covid19, it breaks me knowing that my uncle took his last breathe with no one there to say goodbye or hold him. Yes I’m sad, and I’ll be sad for awhile and that’s fine, I always hide my sadness and try to be tough for my family BUT not this time around. I will continue to remember the good days instead of the bad Tio. You always made me laugh, you’re favorite word was Cabrona. Everytime you called asking for gma “y la cabrona?” Never knew why that was your favorite word, I should’ve asked, maybe someday I’ll be able to ask you. _____ Que Dios te bendiga tio, te veré pronto, espero esos cincuenta dólares que me debías jajaja .. te amo ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Veronica (@brooklynpetite) on

This Brooklyn-based petite baddie Veronica brings her whole look together with her red and white kicks paired with plaid trousers, a white collared shirt and a long brown trench coat. We see the pop of yellow with the socks, sis!

Latest
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 15 hours ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 16 hours ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 19 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Talks Dealing With Coronavirus After Diagnosis:…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close