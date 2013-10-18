10 Style Tips From Adrienne Bailon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tip # 1
Rock an LBD with a sexy cutout.
2. Tip # 2
Take on a super high slit! Eat your heart out, Angelina.
3. Tip # 3
Mint green makes for an unexpected pop.
4. Tip # 4
Plum purple mixes nicely with hints of black.
5. Tip # 5
Electrify in cobalt blue and strategically placed sheer cutouts.
6. Tip # 6
Go demure in a light blue frock.
7. Tip # 7
Edge up your prettiest floral bodycon with Jackie-O shades.
8. Tip # 8
Be a showstopper in an Old Hollywood-esque black gown.
9. Tip # 9
Go for the gold in a sequin number.
10. Tip # 10
Herve always wins. Always.