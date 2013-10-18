Adrienne Bailon , style tips
10 Style Tips From Adrienne Bailon

Posted October 18, 2013

10 Style Tips From Adrienne Bailon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tip # 1

Rock an LBD with a sexy cutout.

2. Tip # 2

Take on a super high slit! Eat your heart out, Angelina.

3. Tip # 3

Mint green makes for an unexpected pop.

4. Tip # 4

Plum purple mixes nicely with hints of black.

5. Tip # 5

Electrify in cobalt blue and strategically placed sheer cutouts.

6. Tip # 6

Go demure in a light blue frock.

7. Tip # 7

Edge up your prettiest floral bodycon with Jackie-O shades.

8. Tip # 8

Be a showstopper in an Old Hollywood-esque black gown.

9. Tip # 9

Go for the gold in a sequin number.

10. Tip # 10

Herve always wins. Always.

