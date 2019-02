Wiz Khalifa lays his Cali swag down on Wale’s “Bait” beat for a track entitled “Dessert.” “Money getting stupid/ I’m still rolling weed on my iPad/ And these ni**as mad that I’m doin’ good and they fucked up, so that’s my bad,” raps Wiz.

“The Taylor Gang leader recently shot a video for “Young, Wild & Free” with Snoop Dogg”

Spotted @Rap-Up.com

