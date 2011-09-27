CLOSE
Cincy
Home

GIRL SHOOTS SISTER IN THE HEAD WHILE PLAYING “CSI”

0 reads
Leave a comment

The sisters were in separate rooms when the shotgun fired, according to Cass County conservation officer Brenda Louthain, who investigated the shooting.

The pellets from the “20-gauge shotgun” passed through a door jam before striking the 14-year-old. This is likely what saved her life!

The 11-year-old told police she was mimicking the crime scene investigation TV series when the gun went off. The names of the two girls were not released, and the incident is still under investigation.

Should the parents be in trouble for leaving a loaded shotgun in the house? FOR MORE INFO VISIT http://www.blackmediascoop.com

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP

CLAIM YOUR FREE PHONE NOW

csi , shooting , sister , Video games

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…
 16 hours ago
02.21.19
Wendy Williams To Return To Her Talk Show…
 17 hours ago
02.21.19
Celebrate Nina Simone’s Birthday With This Inspirational Message
 18 hours ago
02.21.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Kamala Harris
 22 hours ago
02.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close