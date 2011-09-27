GIRL SHOOTS SISTER IN THE HEAD WHILE PLAYING “CSI”

The sisters were in separate rooms when the shotgun fired, according to Cass County conservation officer Brenda Louthain, who investigated the shooting.

The pellets from the “20-gauge shotgun” passed through a door jam before striking the 14-year-old. This is likely what saved her life!

The 11-year-old told police she was mimicking the crime scene investigation TV series when the gun went off. The names of the two girls were not released, and the incident is still under investigation.

Should the parents be in trouble for leaving a loaded shotgun in the house? FOR MORE INFO VISIT http://www.blackmediascoop.com

