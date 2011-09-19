CLOSE
“Basketball Wives LA” Jackie Christie’s Mother Dies

Jackie Christie of VH1’s “Basketball Wives LA” has lost her mother to cancer. She had been battling the disease for years, and her struggle was included in the reality show. Jackie made the announcement this morning (September 19th) on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

Jackie talked how she’s being portrayed on”Basketball Wives LA,” how her mother felt about the show, and the drama with her daughter Takari. Hear what else Jackie had to say in the interview below.

SOURCE: KissDetroit.com

