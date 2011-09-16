CLOSE
It's All Black Music
B.o.B Feat. Playboy Tre & Meek Mill “Epic”

It’s been over a year since B.o.B‘s first album “B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” came out, and he’s back with “Epic” co-starring Playboy Tre & Meek Mill. “Epic” is nothing like “Nothin’ On You” and “Airplanes” because the track is much harder. The lyrics are hard too, so if profanity is a turn off, do NOT listen to this one!

Bonus: Random T.I. shout out at the very end…

Photos
