President Barack Obama Speaks About Jobs Plan in Columbus, Ohio

Watch the exclusive live broadcast from our state capital as our nation’s leader President Barack Obama discusses the details of his recent jobs plan and how it will impact our community from this point forward.
RELATED LINKS:
President Obama to Address the Nation
President Obama Preparing $300 Billion Jobs Package
What Is Obama’s Main Issue? No One Fears Him
Obama’s Three-Year Battle with the Job Crisis
Obama’s Jobs Speech Set to Renew Push for Spending to Boost Economy
President Barack Obama Speaks New Jobs Plan with Tom Joyner
Obama to Reduce U.S. Forces in Iraq to 3,000 Troupes
Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
RECENT HEADLINES:
- ALICIA KEYS RESPONDS TO SWIZZ BEATZ SEXTING RUMORS?
- GUCCI MANE HEADED BACK TO JAIL?
- REMEMBERING TUPAC 15 YEARS LATER
- KRS-ONE’S “REAL TERRORISM” VIDEO BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
- SWIZZ BEATZ’S SIDE CHICK ADMITS TO AFFAIR!
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF
JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP