Birdman, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne collaborated on “Y.U. Mad” the first single off his upcoming album Bigga Than Life set to for release on November 21. Nicki states in her rap “I am the female Weezy” and we couldn’t agree more!

Rap-Up.com