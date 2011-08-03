Jay-Z Partners With Pharrell On The Billionaire Boys Club

Jay-Z has partnered with Pharrell on the Billionaire Boys Club clothing line you often see Pharrell and many celebs wearing. GQ.com reported the story incorrectly, saying Jay-Z purchased the line when in actuality Hov did not. “Partnering with @4real4rell on BBC” follow him.. (Not “buying” as GQ erroneously reported.)” tweeted Jay.

Jay-Z’s Rocawear company owns the licensing to manufacture and distribute BBC. Under the terms of the deal Billionaire Boys Club will not be in large department stores. The exact terms of the deal have not been revealed.

