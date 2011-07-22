CLOSE
Keyshia Cole’s Momma Frankie Dating Slick’ Em From Pretty Ricky

frankie and slick em' Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie is allegedly dating ex-Pretty Ricky member coke em’  Slick em’. Mediatakeout.com obtained photos of the two canoodling at a nightclub side by side. While Frankie is trying kick her drug/alcohol habits, Slick Em’ promoted his coke-snorting on WSHH like it was a new music video.

Frankie Arrested For Probation Violation & Possesion of “Drug-Related Material”

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Arrested After Failing Drug Test

