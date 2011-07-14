Taraji P. Henson, Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne Lead The Pack In Emmy Nominations

Looks like Hollywood’s “white out” is on hiatus–at least in TV Land. This morning the nominations for the 63rd Annual Emmys were announced and Black Hollywood is finally feeling the love. Taraji P. Henson got a nod in the “Best Actress in a Mini-Series Or Movie” category for Lifetime’s ” Taken From Me: The Tiffany Ruben Story.” Idris Elba and Laurence Fishburne will face off in the “Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie” arena–Elba for BBC crime procedural “LUTHER”, Fishburne for HBO’s “Thurgood” (based on the life of the first black supreme court justice Thurgood Marshall). Andre Braugher (“Men of A Certain Age”), Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”), and Archie Punjabi (“The Good Wife”) also round out the Emmy’s diverse spectrum of nominees.

Watch broadcast :

The 63rd Annul Primetime Emmys will air on FOX September 18th 8:00 P.M. EST/7c

Below is the complete list of Emmy nominees

Drama

Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Dexter (Showtime)

Friday Night Lights (DirecTV)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Mad Men (AMC)

Comedy

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Glee (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)

The Office (NBC)

Parks & Rec (NBC)

30 Rock (NBC)

Actor, drama

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights (DirecTV)

Michael C. Hall, Dexter (Showtime)

Jon Hamm, Mad Men (AMC)

Hugh Laurie, House (Fox)

Timothy Olyphant, Justified (FX)

Actress, drama

Kathy Bates, Harry’s Law (NBC)

Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights (DirecTV)

Mireille Enos, The Killing (AMC)

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men (AMC)

Actor, comedy

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock (NBC)

Louis CK, Louie (FX)

Steve Carell, The Office (NBC)

Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes (Showtime)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Actress, comedy

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie (Showtime)

Tina Fey, 30 Rock (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly (CBS)

Laura Linney, The Big C (Showtime)

Martha Plimpton, Raising Hope (Fox)

Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation (NBC)

Supporting actor, drama

Andre Braugher, Men of a Certain Age (TNT)

Josh Charles, The Good Wife (CBS)

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife (CBS)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Walton Goggins, Justified (FX)

John Slattery, Mad Men (AMC)

Supporting actress, drama

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (CBS)

Michelle Forbes, The Killing (AMC)

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men (AMC)

Margo Martindale, Justified (FX)

Kelly Macdonald, Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife (CBS)

Supporting actor, comedy

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Chris Colfer, Glee (Fox)

Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men (CBS)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family (ABC)

Ed O’Neill, Modern Family (ABC)

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family (ABC)

Supporting actress, comedy

Julie Bowen, Modern Family (ABC)

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock (NBC)

Jane Lynch,Glee (Fox)

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family (ABC)

Kristin Wigg, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Movie or miniseries

Cinema Verité (HBO)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

The Kennedys (Reelz)

Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Pillars of the Earth (Starz)

Too Big To Fail (HBO)

Actor, miniseries or movie

Edgar Ramirez, Carlos (Sundance)

Greg Kinnear, The Kennedys (Reelz)

Barry Pepper, The Kennedys (Reelz)

Idris Elba, Luther (BBC America)

Laurence Fishburne, Thurgood (HBO)

William Hurt, Too Big to Fail (HBO)

Actress, miniseries or movie

Diane Lane, Cinema Verité (HBO)

Elizabeth McGovern, Downtown Abbey (PBS)

Kate Winslet, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Taraji P. Henson, Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story (Lifetime)

Jean Marsh, Upstairs Downstairs (PBS)

Supporting actor, miniseries or movie

Tom Wilkinson, The Kennedys (Reelz)

Guy Pearce, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Brian F. O’Byrne, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Paul Giamatti, Too Big to Fail (HBO)

James Woods, Too Big to Fail (HBO)

Supporting actress, miniseries or movie

Maggie Smith, Downtown Abbey (PBS)

Evan Rachel Wood, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Melissa Leo, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Mare Winningham, Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Eileen Atkins, Upstairs Downstairs (PBS)

Variety, musical or comedy

The Colbert Report (Comedy Central)

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Reality

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Hoarders (A&E)

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo)

Mythbusters (Discovery)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Reality-competition

American Idol (Fox)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Reality host

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race (CBS)

Jeff Probst, Survivor (CBS)

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol (Fox)

