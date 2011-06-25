CLOSE
It's All Black Music
Amber Rose & Jamie Foxx Make Milkshakes

Amber Rose’s milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, literally! Rose and Jamie Foxx visited Millions of  Milkshakes in Hollywood where they served up a delicious treats for customers and cameras of course. While the fun seems innocent, Mediatakeout.com alleges that Rose and Foxx were caught creeping!

Cheating on Wiz, already…?

Amber Rose Vs. Vibe Magazine; Accuses Interviewer Of “Hitting On Her”

Amber Rose To Kanye West “I Could Write A Book, But I Chose To Take The High Road”

