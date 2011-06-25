Amber Rose & Jamie Foxx Make Milkshakes

Amber Rose’s milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, literally! Rose and Jamie Foxx visited Millions of Milkshakes in Hollywood where they served up a delicious treats for customers and cameras of course. While the fun seems innocent, Mediatakeout.com alleges that Rose and Foxx were caught creeping!

