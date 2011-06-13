CLOSE
Summer Jamz 14 – Draetown & Lawson

EXCLUSIVE SUMMER JAMZ 14 CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Draetown & Lawson plus special guests join Big Greg backstage at Hot 102.7’s Summer Jamz 14 at Chene Park.

Congratulations once again to the winners of the exclusive DETROIT’S MOST WANTED digital competition – Draetown & Lawson. Together, these two finalists took over the Summer Jamz 14 stage, but before they got a chance to enjoy the rest of the show on Saturday night, the Detroit natives spoke with Big Greg live on the air during our special backstage pass coverage.

