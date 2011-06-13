Summer Jamz 14 – Draetown & Lawson

CLICK THE LOGO & IMAGES TO CONNECT WITH HOT 102.7 & HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Draetown & Lawson plus special guests join Big Greg backstage at Hot 102.7’s Summer Jamz 14 at Chene Park.

Congratulations once again to the winners of the exclusive DETROIT’S MOST WANTED digital competition – Draetown & Lawson. Together, these two finalists took over the Summer Jamz 14 stage, but before they got a chance to enjoy the rest of the show on Saturday night, the Detroit natives spoke with Big Greg live on the air during our special backstage pass coverage.

Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv”;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv”;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:416,height:312,p:”1763″,s:1370262,tbid:”527″});

RELATED LINKS:

Detroit’s Most Wanted: Draetown & Lawson

Draetown & Lawson Wins Detroit’s Most Wanted

RECENT HEADLINES:

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP

CELEBRATE BLACK MUSIC ALL MONTH LONG WITH 101.1 THE WIZ & WIZNATION.COM