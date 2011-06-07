Gabrielle Union” I Tried To Shoot My Rapist” In Response To Rihanna’s “Man Down”

Rihanna’s new video “Man Down” has prompted responses from celebrities and fans alike. Gabrielle Union, actress and girlfriend of Miami Heat star player Dwyane Wade responded to the video’s main concept of revenge on a rapist. Gabrielle says “Saw “Man Down” by Rihanna. Every victim/survivor of rape is unique, including how they THINK they’d like justice [to] be handed out. [During] my rape I tried [to] shoot my rapist, but I missed. Over the years I realized that killing my rapist would’ve added insult to injury. The DESIRE [to] kill someone who abused/raped [you] is understandable, [but] unless it’s self defense in the moment to save your life, just ADDS to your troubles #mandown. I repeat SELF DEFENSE 2 save yourself/protect yourself, I’m ALL for. Otherwise victim/survivor taking justice into your own hands with violence equals more trouble for you!!”