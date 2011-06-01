Mister Cee Pleads Guilty To Lewd Sexual Conduct

0 reads Leave a comment
It is reported that popular Hot 97 DJ Mister Cee plead guilty to lewd sexual conduct in a Manhattan courthouse this afternoon. Mister Cee was arrested April 9, 201 at 4am for “having exposed private parts in a lewd manner and committed a lewd act in public.” Mister Cee was caught having oral sex with a transvestite.
