It's All Black Music
Willow & Jaden Smith Mentoring Michael Jackson’s Kids

Willow and Jaden Smith are mentoring Michael Jackson’s kids, Paris, Blanket and Prince. The Smith and Jackson kids were spotted hanging out at a Los Angeles film set. Jackson’s mother and guardian of the children, Katherine,  set up the meeting because she felt Willow and Jaden Smith would be positive influences on her grand kids. I’m sure Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith are very proud parents. Michael’s children have expressed interest in the entertainment business, early this year this year, Prince told “Good Morning America” he was “looking at a couple of opportunities in show business but mostly producing.”  Do you think that Willow and Jaden Smith are good mentors for Michael Jackson’s children?

Photos
