Michael Jackson’s Chef, Kai Chase: “Making Time For The Family Table”

Submitted to Elev8.com courtesy of Celebrity Chef, Kai Chase:

As the personal chef to legendary musical icon Michael Jackson and his children, Chef Kai revels in the memorable dining occasions he and his children shared together. With June 25th 2011 marking the 2nd anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing, Chef Kai celebrates his legacy and supports his views on “Making Time For The Family Table,” with an interactive-cooking course of her New American cuisine and the health-comforting meals she prepared for the King and his children. Plan to attend Kai’s interactive cooking course as part of a weekend retreat (June 25 -26th) in Los Angeles, Summer Spiritual and Sensual Sizzle By The Sea (Yoga / Spa Beach House)

Celebrity Chef Kai Chase is the dynamic young female chef to many African-American superstars and their families preparing and pairing fresh and seasonal ingredients with some comforting, some exotic, but always naturally inspiring recipes of New American cuisine. Her approach to New American cuisine has graced the family table with farm to table fare, cooking with the best flavors, incorporating health-conscious techniques and all without sacrificing taste or time. Her appreciation of family dinners and making quality time around the table reflect in these “family style” recipes, her “ready-made” snacks and offers tips for eating together and exploring the art of the family table conversation.

In case you are not familiar with Chef Kai Chase’s association with the Jackson family check out this video clip:

Chef Kai Chase is moving forward with her focus on creating healthy family meals and sharing her talent with the Elev8 community.

Recipe Courtesy Of: Kai Chase

“The star of any authentic Mexican menu has got to be the guacamole! No matter how you slice it, it’s chunky and creamy smooth texture gives an outstanding performance all by itself. Before I studied at any culinary school, this recipe came all-too natural to me thanks to my father’s fiery Latin influence and my upbringing. My signature recipe is one of X-treme rock star quality. It’s one of my celebrity clientele’s favorite “skinny dips.” Add some house made tortilla chips to the bill and you have definitely got yourself a #1 hit. Rock-On!”

Ingredients:

2 Large Haas Avocados, Cut and Seeded

½ Poblano Chile, Seeded, Stemmed and Finely Chopped

1 Serrano Chile, Seeded, Stemmed and Finely Chopped

½ Medium Red Onion, Finely Chopped

1 c Cilantro, Chopped

½ Lime, Fresh Squeezed

2 2 oz. Jars Pimento, Sliced (juice removed)

½ tsp. Granulated Garlic

Sea Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper to taste

Method:

On a wooden cutting board slice the avocado length wise and open, remove the seed with a chef’s knife and scoop the green, creamy flesh into a large mixing bowl. Using a fork mash the avocado until it becomes a semi-chunky and creamy consistency. Add the poblano chile, serrano, onion and pimento, mix together with fork. Add the cilantro and lime juice. Sea salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly, cover with plastic wrap and chill for 20 minutes.

To Make The Chips:

Ingredients:

Mini Corn Tortillas (approx. 1-2 dozen)

2 Tbl. Chile Powder

2 Tbl. Sea Salt

½ Lime, Fresh

Corn Oil

Method:

Pre-heat the corn oil in a large cast iron kettle pot 3-5 inches deep. Bring the oil to about 380 degrees over medium-high heat. When the oil reaches the desired temperature begin adding the tortillas one by one, as to not over crowd the pot. Fry the tortilla wedges and toss frequently to brown evenly on both sides with a slotted spoon about 5 minutes. Remove the chips and drain on paper towels. Season the hot chips as soon as they come from the oil with the chile-sea salt combination and drizzle with lime.

http://www.kaichase.com/

http://www.facebook.com/celebritychefkaichase

http://www.Twitter.com/chefkaichase

http://chefkaichase.blogspot.com

Join Celebrity Chef Kai Chase and Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava for Summer Spiritual and Sensual Sizzle By Th Sea Weekend Retreat Get Away (June 25-28) in Marina Del Rey, California

Related articles:

Nine Healthy Snacks For Kids

How does Micheal Jackson’s Spirit Live On For You?

5 Super Fruits To Enhance Your Sex Drive