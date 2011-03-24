Charlie Wilson Remembers Rivalry With Roger Troutman, Making “Computer Love”

Some of the best songs are not born of one mind, but instead result from the collaboration of great artists. In 1984 Zapp And Roger’s “Computer Love” was a top 10 Billboard hit featuring Charlie Wilson and Shirley Murdock. In this interview for TheUrbandaily.com Uncle Charlie tells the hilarious story of Roger coming to his room one night with the idea for a song, their ideas for a video and how it almost didn’t get released.

“We had problems with the label when they found out I was singing with Roger…they said it wasn’t going to be a hit…” –-Charlie Wilson

RELATED POSTS:

Chrisette Michele to Charlie Wilson, “If You Don’t Tell Us, Who Will?”

Chrisette Michele, Charlie Wilson Talk “Grown & Sexy”

Charlie Wilson “Still Doing It Big”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: