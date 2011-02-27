CLOSE
Police women of Cincinnati: Sgt. Pearson

Sgt. Pearson is not a woman you want to come in contact with while she’s patrolling the neighborhood. If you do its likely you’re going to jail. But we love to watch her work. Watch as she pulls over two gentlemen and see what leads to their arrest. It seems that wasn’t the new car smell flowing out the window.

