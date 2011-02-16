Good Times and The Jeffersons Voted Out of Greatest Black Sitcom Competition

Despite our predictions to the contrary, number one seeded shows The Jeffersons and Good Times suffered devastating loses in the “Elite Eight” match-ups of our Greatest Black Sitcom of All-Time Competition.

Good Times was defeated by second seed A Different World. Even more surprising, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air suffered the same fate, leaving A Different World to pair of against The Cosby Show; and Martin to pair off against Living Single in our final four face-off.

Do you think Good Times deserved to go out that way? Well, voting is now open to determine the two finalists. Make sure your favorite sitcom makes it and vote now!

The Final Four:

The Cosby Show

A Different World

Martin

Living Single

Who will pair off in the finals? It’s up to you to decide! Vote Now!

